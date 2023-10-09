Palestinian leader, Qatari peer discuss recent developments in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Qatar's emir engaged in a phone discussion with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address recent developments in the Gaza Strip.



During the conversation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasized that Qatar's primary focus was on reducing tension and preventing the loss of civilian lives. He underlined Doha's commitment to pursuing diplomatic initiatives with various stakeholders to achieve these objectives.



Sheikh Tamim reiterated Qatar's steadfast support for the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on a two-state solution. He called for a ceasefire, urged restraint, and condemned all Israeli actions that hinder a just resolution to the Palestinian issue, including those targeting Palestinians, their land, and their sacred values.



In response, Mahmoud Abbas expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Tamim for his unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its people.



Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Saturday, citing the surprise, multi-front attack on Israel as a response to the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. Hamas claimed to have launched thousands of rockets and captured several Israelis.

MENAFN09102023000045015839ID1107211305