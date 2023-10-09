Paranoid Earthling Announces Debut Album Tour For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

After years of anticipation Paranoid Earthling, the rebel rock band of 22 years releases their full-length album 'Illusion Empire' on all direct streaming platforms (DSPs) in November and will then commence their album tour from Colombo on Saturday 02 December at Floor by O in Colombo 07.

The album includes seven original songs, which Paranoid Earthling has performed at numerous gigs over the years that have become anthems for their fans during trying times. In August 2022, the band released 'Reign' as a single, which is one track off the album; followed by an aptly illustrated lyric video that was shared widely through the band's social media networks and were re-posted by the fans.

Apart from 'Reign' the album includes In Black and White, Proceed, Deaf Blind Dumb, Feel my Ritual, Half Cast, and F.T.P. Touching upon the themes of post-war experiences, dictatorship, oppression, freedom of speech, media freedom, and right to life; Paranoid Earthling manages to illustrate the angst of the world citizen in this 35-minute auditory experience.

Striving to bring trendsetting experiences through their music Paranoid Earthling will reveal their album in six fragments, providing their fans to immerse in their debut album in the lead up to their upcoming album tour. The full-album will be available on all DSPs by 26 November 2023.

The song 'In Black and White' by Paranoid Earthling will be the first fragment of Illusion Empire that will be available on all DSPs on Friday 13 October.

Gig in December

“Our first show following the album's digital release will take place at Floor by O in Colombo on Saturday 02 December. Our aim is to take Paranoid Earthling's music out to the world, as our themes are globally relevant. At the same time we will also tour cities within our home country to introduce rock music to the youth, especially in the Northern and Eastern Provinces where music shows for our genre of music are somewhat of a rarity,” the founder and frontman of Paranoid Earthling Mirshad Buckman sharing the band's next steps elaborated.

Keeping up with the global trends the band will initially release their music digitally on the web 2.0 and web 3.0 platforms via DSPs and the blockchain. With more and more listeners opting to enjoy their music on the go the band, will all their music on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, and Tidal. In the meantime, for those who are getting in to the blockchain the album will be available in the form of audio and video tokens on OpenSea and sound platforms.

Who is Paranoid Earthling?

Paranoid Earthling is a rebel rock act from Sri Lanka playing original music since 2001. Since their humble beginnings, the band has played numerous shows, locally and internationally at open-air events and prominent clubs.

The band represented Sri Lanka at the South Asia Bands Festival in New Delhi, India in 2009; the historic Sound Central Festival in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2012; and at the Nations for Peace Festival in Gurgaon, India in 2016. During their multiple visits to India Paranoid Earthling performed in the cities of New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Gurgaon.

Their debut EP“Rock n' Roll is my Anarchy” released in 2005 has sold more than 2000 copies, while all of their tracks released so far effortlessly topped the local charts.

Their Video 'Bringing Down the Sun' released for the International World Peace Day {funded by Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC)} amidst the raging Civil War in 2008 was premiered on local TV and was nominated for the State Media Awards.

