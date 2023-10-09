Pathai Announces Expansion Of Biopharma Lab To Provide End-To-End Central Pathology And Histology Services

PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology, today announced the expansion of its BioPharma Laboratory Services . Capitalizing on the 30-year history of delivering high quality pathology services in the PathAI Diagnostics clinical laboratory (formerly known as Poplar Healthcare), PathAI offers biopharma partners a comprehensive, GCP/GCLP compliant histology and digital pathology lab to support prospective clinical trials across oncology, liver, and gastrointestinal indications.

The lab offers pharmaceutical companies access to unparalleled histological laboratory services and comprehensive operational support, encompassing the full end-to-end tissue processing from kitting and logistics management, tissue processing and staining across H&E, IHC, and special stains; local and remote pathology tapping into PathAI's network of >500board-certified pathologists; and AI-driven analysis from PathAI's menu of algorithms and clinical trial software. This integrated approach enables the streamlined, proficient, and regulatory-compliant implementation of controlled clinical trials, all within a single facility.

PathAI's BioPharma Lab has a unique combination of capabilities to enable clinical trials where pathology-based endpoints, biomarker classification, and/or superior histology quality are critical to the success of their pharma partners. Over the last two years, the company has already supported Phase 2 clinical trials in NASH, IBD, and breast cancer, as well as oncology neoadjuvant trials.

Based on successfully meeting key milestones on quality and turnaround times, PathAI is expanding and scaling its services to new trial indications and partners. The lab adheres to all relevant quality, regulatory, and compliance standards including CAP/CLIA and GCP/GCLP.

In addition to full laboratory support for clinical trials, PathAI's BioPharma Lab supports trials through its AI products and expertise with AI-powered endpoint assessment and patient enrollment.“We don't just create algorithms, we stay in lock step with our pharma partners to ensure our AI products are integrated into trials appropriately, based on regulatory criteria, to enhance trial quality and efficiency,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, CEO of PathAI.

The BioPharma Lab's expertise helps reduce the impact of many challenges associated with clinical trials, including unreliable turnaround times, variable histology, stain or scan/digitization quality, and challenging assessment of histological endpoints. In addition, the lab allows pharma partners the ability to use AI without a heavy lift to implement. The lab offers most major types of instrumentation, with flexible workflows across different scanners, stains, and biopsy types, which improves the quality of clinical trials. Importantly, the services include access to PathAI's extensive network of over 500Board Certified pathologists to perform high quality reading with rapid turnaround time in a cost-effective manner.

“During my time running translational sciences in a Top 10 pharma company, I witnessed a strong need for high quality, scalable, and flexible pathology services that can further be combined with the state-of-the-art technology in digital pathology and AI,” said Mike Montalto, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, of PathAI.“We took a pharma-first approach when establishing this lab and its offerings.”

The BioPharma Lab will physically expand in 2024 to allow an increase in sample throughput to accommodate larger scale global phase 3 studies, as well as additional equipment to support a wider range of clinical studies.

PathAI will be at several upcoming conferences with representatives available to speak about the lab's capabilities, including ESMO, SCOPE Europe (booth #4), and SCOPE Orlando (booth #206).

