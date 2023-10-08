Antigua - Barbuda Condemns Terrorist Assault On Israel

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The government of Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday condemned the terrorist assault on Israel“as we condemn terrorism everywhere,” said the statement:

“No issue is solved by aggression and conflict whose consequences are far-reaching and long-lasting as the escalation of the situation now shows. We express our sorrow for the civilians who have been killed and extend our deepest sympathy to their families.” ~ Minister for Foreign Affairs E. P. Chet Greene.