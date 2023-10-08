Princess Basma Chairs Collaborative Partnership On Forests Conference In New York

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, founder of the Royal Botanic Garden (RBG) and Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), chaired the Collaborative Partnership on Forests (CPF) conference, which was held earlier this month in New York and the Botanic Gardens Conservation International meeting, which was held recently in Missouri.While chairing the conference meetings, Princess Basma said that forests represent a civilized and cultural state for preserving vegetation and improving the environmental reality at the global level.She called for establishing the best partnerships and devoting global and national efforts aimed at enhancing productive cooperation and expanding green spaces and preserving existing ones by increasing the contribution of international organizations and bodies until 2030 to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, using innovative means to draw interest to forests and place them within the priorities and plans of governments, organizations and international bodies concerned with preserving and managing forests sustainably.She said that Jordan, despite the scarcity of resources, is one of the first countries in the region to pay special attention to forests by establishing the RBG, making the Kingdom a role model and a regional expert.In addition, participants in the New York meetings discussed a number of topics related to the development of botanical gardens, strengthening the partnership between the relevant international institutions and the business sector to invest in this sector, and using the best available and promising means and capabilities for the development of gardens and benefit from their stock for future generations.They stressed the need to limit the illegal trade in natural plants and launch campaigns aimed at raising awareness in this field, in addition to benefiting from the Global Botanic Garden Fund and promoting its goals.