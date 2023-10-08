Commercial Bank Stands As United Front In Fight Against Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, has conducted several activities to raise awareness on breast cancer as part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Commercial Bank launched its“Blossom into hope” campaign and partnered with Qatar Cancer Society to highlight the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and early detection as methods of breast cancer prevention. A medical check team was also present to offer support during the campaign.

Jassim Saud Al Thani, EGM and Chief Human Capital Officer at Commercial Bank, said:“This year's theme centers around strength, hope, and renewal, guiding our vision. We aim to foster a thriving workplace and empower our community with care and compassion. Our commitment to this humanized approach is exemplified by our ongoing corporate social responsibility program, a critical factor in our success.”

Commercial Bank's EGM, Chief Marketing Officer, and Head of CB Premium Banking, Hussein Al Abdulla, commented:“Commercial Bank's line of work always puts Qatar at the forefront of everything it does. This is our strategic focus, the betterment of our nation. Our corporate social responsibility program includes our annual fight against breast cancer. We choose to fight with knowledge, a healthy lifestyle, and hope. This is our united front.”

Aiming to support and nurture a healthy community in Qatar, Commercial Bank's work is in line with corporate social responsibility program and has thus, fostered a workplace that prioritizes wellbeing. That said, employees were given discounted vouchers for breast cancer checkups.

Ashjan Al Khalaf, Sponsorships and Event Manager at Commercial Bank said:“This year's event has the theme of hope because it is what keeps us united against breast cancer. It is important to always stay one step ahead, and we hope to do that through awareness and early detection.”

Commercial Bank is a leader in innovative banking but also plays a proactive role in employee wellbeing and development. We are proud advocates of Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we will always strive to ensure our community as well as our employees are well taken care of.