Russia To Intimidate World With Long War - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia will try to scare the world with a long war, which will cost EU taxpayers dearly.

That's according to Igar Tyshkevich, a political expert with the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia will try to intimidate the world with a long war, which will cost EU taxpayers dearly. To this end, the Kremlin will create additional tension points, additional crisis points on the world map to try to enter into a negotiation or consultation process involving the exchange of concessions at one such point for those in another. And this is not the first time this might happen in Ukrainian history: let's recall the infamous Minsk process. Since 2016, in addition to Ukraine, the issues of Syria, Libya, and Africa have already been discussed," Tyshkevich noted.

Zelensky:'s right to defense is beyond question

He added that this algorithm did not work when Russia actually approached the U.S. several times with a proposal regarding the spheres of influence.

"But such logic somehow still found its audience. Let's recall late 2021 – early 2022 and the visits of European and American politicians to Ukraine bringing a single thesis that 'we must make concessions to Russia'. And that was before the invasion in February 2022. So if the war becomes a long one, Russia will try to revisit this algorithm," the expert said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Ukraine will be able to retain support from the United States and Europe, as any pauses and delays in military aid can play into the aggressor's hand.