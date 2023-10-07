India-Alumni Art Exhibition In Colombo

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, October 7 (newsin): The cultural arm of the High Commission of India, Colombo, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre will organise the first ever India-Alumni Art Exhibition titled“Chitralekha” at JDA Perera Art Gallery in University of Visual and Performing Arts, from 10 to 12 October.

The exhibition marks the Year of India Alumni, observed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

This unique Art Exhibition also commemorates other significant milestones such as the 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Sri Lanka and 25 years of the establishment of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (erstwhile Indian Cultural Centre).

The exhibition, which is being held in collaboration with the National Gallery of Arts, will feature special works of eminent Sri Lankan artists who studied in India.

Nearly hundred paintings by Indian Alumni artists from all over Sri Lanka shall be on display at the Exhibition. This includes veteran artists like Ananda Samarakoon, Somabandu Vidyapathi, Ven. L.T.P. Manjusri Thero, George Keyt, Harry Pieris and Upasena Gunawardena among others.

The exhibition is a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations and also the universal appeal of the Arts, transcending boundaries.

A total of 25 contemporary Sri Lankan artists studied in different universities in India like Visva-Bharati of Santiniketan, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Rabindra Bharati University of Kolkata in the last five decades on various scholarship programs.

