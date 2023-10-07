Dukhan Bank Announces Thara'a Savings Account Quarterly Prize Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dukhan Bank has announced the winning names of the latest quarterly draw of Thara'a, its Shariah-compliant savings account.

Thara'a savings account customers Aisha al-Sulaiti and Lulwa al-Suwaidi have each won a cash prize of QR50,000, as well as Omran al-Kawari and Fady Nasereddin, who both won a cash prize worth QR25,000.

The draw was conducted at the bank's headquarters under the supervision of a representative of the Qualitative License and Market Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

On a monthly basis, there are 59 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR5,000 each, as well as two winners per draw for the cash prize of QR10,000. Quarterly, there are two winners per draw for the cash prize of QR25,000 each, two winners per draw for the cash prize of QR50,000 each, and yearly, one winner of the grand prize of QR1mn, rewarding 501 winners in total with cash prizes up to QR3.

Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara'a is a product full of value-added benefits and services. Thara'a offers account holders access to Dukhan Bank's innovative banking channels.

Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara'a savings account by visiting dukhanbank or by calling 800 8555 or ask 'Rashid', the bank's virtual assistant on the website, mobile app, or via WhatsApp on 44100888.

