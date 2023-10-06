Teachers Play A Pivotal Role In Building Nation And Generations, Says Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi emphasized that the annual celebration of World Teachers' Day is a gesture of appreciation for this noble profession in the generous nation of Qatar. This recognition reflects the belief in the pivotal educational and teaching role that teachers play in building generations and the nation.

In her speech during the celebration, the Minister explained that this year's global theme for World Teachers' Day is“The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.” She said that this message sheds light on the state of education and teachers worldwide, clearly highlighting the importance of working together at the local, regional, and international levels to understand the true reasons behind the reluctance to pursue this profession and the challenges faced by teachers.

The Minister pointed out that the Ministry has sought to professionalize education through its strategic initiatives. Last year saw the launch of an initiative called the successful start, targeting graduates of Qatar University's“Tumoh” program, aiming to train and prepare them for work in government schools. This was achieved by providing psychological and professional support and guidance by experienced teachers to ensure their smooth integration into the education field. In this context, she highlighted that the academic year began with the graduation of the first batch of this program.

She said that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) recognizes the importance of investing in human capital, launching the experiences program to send Qatari teachers to countries with advanced educational systems. The goal is to gain experience and learn best practices through high-quality training programs. The Minister added that the MoEHE understands its duty in terms of creating an appealing teaching profession that attracts citizens who recognize its significance in nation-building and safeguarding its accomplishments.

She emphasized that the quality of education depends on proficient teachers who are enthusiastic about their role, dedicated to their noble mission, and instrumental in fostering a resilient generation grounded in principles, values, and the preservation of their national identity.

The Minister acknowledged the role of teachers in Qatari society, their high status, and their enduring contributions. She expressed the obligation to repay their contributions with gratitude, as each person lives forever indebted to teachers who left a lasting imprint on their education, personal development, and career advancement. She then conveyed her sincere appreciation and gratitude to all teachers.

Finally, she urged today's teachers to always keep in mind that they are the creators of an enduring legacy in the hearts and minds of future generations, who see them as role models and valuable contributors to their success. She expressed profound pride and appreciation for their dedication.

Speaking on behalf of his honored colleagues, Mohammed Abdullah Al Qahtani, a social studies teacher at Ibn Khaldoun Preparatory Independent School For Boys, discussed the teacher's role and unrelented efforts in raising generations and young people, and their clear impact on shaping their future. He highlighted teachers' many sacrifices and hard work to graduate generations that build nations, addressing in a relevant context the difficulties and challenges of the teaching profession.

Many Ministry of Education and Higher Education officials appreciated the country's marking of World Teachers Day as an appreciation of the growing role of teachers in building generations and raising young people.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), they stressed that teaching contribute to the efforts of human development, one of the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.

MoEHE's Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr. Khalid Al Ali said that Qatars celebration of World Teachers Day confirms the extent of the attention the state pays to science and scholars and its appreciation for the profession and teachers and the efforts they sincerely make in educating children and the nations renaissance, which can only be achieved through science and knowledge.

MoEHE's Director of the Educational Guidance Department Maryam Al Emadi said the teachers have a high status in the Qatari society, and that they deserve every honor and care, pointing out that the state is aware and appreciates the pioneering role they play in creating and building generations. A good education and capable and qualified teachers, as in the educational system in Qatar, are mandatory for renaissance of nations, she added.

Mohammed Al Khulaifi, a social studies teacher at Khalifa Secondary School said that this honor is an incentive for more giving and making an effort to contribute more to the nations elevation and progress and to achieve the aspirations of the Qatari community, parents, and the educational field.

Haya Mohammed Al Nuaimi, a physical education teacher at Arwa Independent Secondary School, said that the teaching profession is a source of pride for every individual in the Qatari society, and that the teacher has his status and respect, and this honor and celebration confirms the states great interest in teachers and in the teaching profession.

Samira Al Emadi, an Arabic language coordinator at Al Khor Primary School, affirmed her pride in being a teacher, pointing out that teachers are entrusted with children to instill values, national identity, and good morals in them.