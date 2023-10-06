Turkish Albayrak Group, Trend News Agency Inaugurate Line Art Exhibition In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Azerbaijani National Museum of Art hosted the grand opening of the "Line Art" exhibition, organized by the Turkish Albayrak Group company and Trend News Agency, with the support of TurkicWorld and Alport Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition features over 40 works dedicated to the art of calligraphy.

The event was attended by government officials, public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative intellectuals.

During the opening, the Ambassador of Türkiye Cahit Bagci emphasized the high level of relations between fraternal Türkiye and Azerbaijan, highlighting the significance of the exhibited works and expressing gratitude to the organizers.

"In Azerbaijan, I have repeatedly witnessed the works of national masters from various fields of culture and art. In this exhibition, Turkish masters have created unique calligraphic works reflecting the verses of the Holy Quran, prayers, and hadiths of Prophet Muhammad. These works reflect the high Islamic art, universal values of morality, ethics, and humanism," Bagci said.

"The spirit of alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is reflected in the Shusha Declaration, signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the victory in the second Karabakh war. We are moving forward in this context and will develop our relations in all areas," the ambassador pointed out.

Representative of Albayrak Group for international relations Fateh Togrul mentioned that the company has been implementing cultural projects for nearly a decade, showcasing them on the global venues.

"Azerbaijan has always shown great attention to preserving and promoting Islamic cultural heritage, literature, works, mosques, madrasahs, and other objects. This project is another bridge of culture between our fraternal countries and peoples, reflecting our national, spiritual, and cultural unity," added Togrul.

The head of the TurkicWorld media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu welcomed the guests and highlighted that the media platform was created in 2021 as a joint project of Trend News Agency and the Albayrak media group, aiming to expand cooperation in the field of international information exchange and introduce news to the global information sphere.

"Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are at a high level in all areas. Today, fraternal relations between our countries in politics, culture, economics, also find their reflection in the media sphere," he said.

Samir Babaoglu from Albayrak Media in Azerbaijan emphasized that Albayrak Group continues to bring together calligraphy masters and young art enthusiasts, annually showcasing such works worldwide.

"Calligraphy, which is a part of the rich cultural heritage of Islamic civilization, maintains its unique place among traditional arts from the past to the present day," he noted.

Bagci and Deputy Director of Trend News Agency Sahil Karimli were presented with panels of Islamic calligraphic art by the Albayrak Group.

During the exhibition, participants were informed about the art of calligraphy, as well as Azerbaijani translations of the works. Renowned musician and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Najafov performed spiritual compositions on the ney (end-blown flute).

Calligraphy in Islam is an architectural accent and the highest form of art used to convey sacred scripture, Quranic verses, and other religious texts. This art has existed since the inception of Islam and is an important element in all aspects of Islamic culture and identity. Islamic calligraphic style expresses the harmony and symmetry present in the Universe created by the Almighty. Each symbol and line has its own symbolic meaning and significance that the artist must skillfully convey.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until October 15.