Turkish Albayrak Group, Trend News Agency Inaugurate Line Art Exhibition In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Azerbaijani
National Museum of Art hosted the grand opening of the "Line Art"
exhibition, organized by the Turkish Albayrak Group company and
Trend News Agency, with the support of TurkicWorld and Alport Baku,
Trend reports.
The exhibition features over 40 works dedicated to the art of
calligraphy.
The event was attended by government officials, public figures,
representatives of culture and science, creative intellectuals.
During the opening, the Ambassador of Türkiye Cahit Bagci
emphasized the high level of relations between fraternal Türkiye
and Azerbaijan, highlighting the significance of the exhibited
works and expressing gratitude to the organizers.
"In Azerbaijan, I have repeatedly witnessed the works of
national masters from various fields of culture and art. In this
exhibition, Turkish masters have created unique calligraphic works
reflecting the verses of the Holy Quran, prayers, and hadiths of
Prophet Muhammad. These works reflect the high Islamic art,
universal values of morality, ethics, and humanism," Bagci
said.
"The spirit of alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is
reflected in the Shusha Declaration, signed by President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdogan after the victory in the second Karabakh war. We are moving
forward in this context and will develop our relations in all
areas," the ambassador pointed out.
Representative of Albayrak Group for international relations
Fateh Togrul mentioned that the company has been implementing
cultural projects for nearly a decade, showcasing them on the
global venues.
"Azerbaijan has always shown great attention to preserving and
promoting Islamic cultural heritage, literature, works, mosques,
madrasahs, and other objects. This project is another bridge of
culture between our fraternal countries and peoples, reflecting our
national, spiritual, and cultural unity," added Togrul.
The head of the TurkicWorld media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu
welcomed the guests and highlighted that the media platform was
created in 2021 as a joint project of Trend News Agency and the
Albayrak media group, aiming to expand cooperation in the field of
international information exchange and introduce news to the global
information sphere.
"Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are at a high level in
all areas. Today, fraternal relations between our countries in
politics, culture, economics, also find their reflection in the
media sphere," he said.
Samir Babaoglu from Albayrak Media in Azerbaijan emphasized that
Albayrak Group continues to bring together calligraphy masters and
young art enthusiasts, annually showcasing such works
worldwide.
"Calligraphy, which is a part of the rich cultural heritage of
Islamic civilization, maintains its unique place among traditional
arts from the past to the present day," he noted.
Bagci and Deputy Director of Trend News Agency Sahil Karimli
were presented with panels of Islamic calligraphic art by the
Albayrak Group.
During the exhibition, participants were informed about the art
of calligraphy, as well as Azerbaijani translations of the works.
Renowned musician and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Najafov
performed spiritual compositions on the ney (end-blown flute).
Calligraphy in Islam is an architectural accent and the highest
form of art used to convey sacred scripture, Quranic verses, and
other religious texts. This art has existed since the inception of
Islam and is an important element in all aspects of Islamic culture
and identity. Islamic calligraphic style expresses the harmony and
symmetry present in the Universe created by the Almighty. Each
symbol and line has its own symbolic meaning and significance that
the artist must skillfully convey.
The exhibition will be open to visitors until October 15.
