Chronicles Of Victory: October 6, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 11th day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an
interview to
Russian "Perviy Kanal" TV channel.
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation
led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye
Mevlut Cavusoglu.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported that as a
result of a precise fire strike by the Azerbaijani army, the
central ammunition depot located in the Ballija settlement was
destroyed. In addition, two BM-21 combat vehicles as part of the
Grad field reactive system and D-20 artillery units, belonging to
the Armenian armed forces, were destroyed in battles in different
directions of the front.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following the Cabinet
of Ministers meeting, stated that the duty of every respected state
is to support the struggle of Azerbaijan for the liberation of its
occupied territories.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan shared footage from Chakhyrly
village, Jabrayil district, liberated from Armenian occupation.
- The Defense Ministry published a video of the armored vehicles
of the Armenian armed forces captured as trophies.
- As a result of the shelling of the Aghdam district by the
Armenian armed forces, an employee of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations of Azerbaijan was injured.
- The Parliament of Azerbaijan approved the return of the
historical name Sugovushan to the Madagiz village recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
- Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov
said at a special meeting that if
Armenia uses Iskander complexes, adequate retaliatory measures will
be taken.
- The State Security Service carried out radio interception of the
negotiations of terrorists participating in military operations
against Azerbaijan.
- During the counter-offensive operation of the
Azerbaijani army, two more terrorists - mercenaries who fought on
the side of the armed forces of Armenia - were neutralized.
- The Armenian armed forces fired on the territory
of Yevlakh, Goranboy and Beylagan districts.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage of armored
vehicles of the armed forces of Armenia, captured by the
Azerbaijani army.
- The ammunition depot located in the Ballija settlement was destroyed together with the
manpower. Unable to withstand the onslaught of the
counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian
soldiers left their combat positions and fled.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published new
footage of the captured Armenian post and
trophies.
