Sparsh Shrivastava Steps Into The Melodic Space With His New Soulful Single 'Ji Huzoor'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) After making his mark with compelling performances in "Jamtara", "Laapataa Ladies", and "Dupahiya", versatile actor Sparsh Shrivastava has stepped into a melodic space with his latest single, "Ji Huzoor".

Talking about the track, Sparsh revealed that he has always been inclined toward music.“It's been a long-standing dream, and with 'Ji Huzoor', it's finally come to life. This song is very close to my heart-it really explains the meaning of love for me. It's like saying 'Ji Huzoor' to everything my partner wants from me in life," he added.

The track is an intimate, heartfelt expression, echoing the quiet vulnerability that Sparsh often brings to his performances. It also signals the start of a new chapter for him as a singer-songwriter.“I have around 200–300 finished and unfinished songs on my phone,” he revealed.“I want to slowly release them and let the audience experience that part of me too,” he added.

Along with singing "Ji Huzoor", Sparsh has also written and composed the melody.

"Ji Huzoor" also features actor Preeti Panigrahi whose presence brings an effortless grace to the screen.

Sharing his latest melody with the netizens, Sparsh penned on his IG, "#JiHuzoor is finally yours...Sometimes love lives quietly in the spaces between words. So I sang mine...I lived every second of this song - and now, I'm sharing a piece of myself with you. I hope #JiHuzoor makes you feel something. Something true. Something warm. Something like home. Full Video is up on my Youtube & Song is available on all streaming platforms. Let me know how you felt...Love, Sparsh."

Meanwhile, Sparsh was last seen in the much-acclaimed web series, "Dupahiya", co-starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma. Given the massive success of season one, the makers have already started work on the next season of the show.