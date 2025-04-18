When Kamal's Dancing Skills Left Simbu Awe-Struck!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 ( IANS) Actor Silambarasan, who has danced along with actor Kamal Haasan in a song from director Mani Ratnam's eagerly awaited film Thug Life, on Friday disclosed that he was awe-struck by the grace and energy of actor Kamal Haasan while shooting for the song.

Participating in a grand event organised to launch 'Jinguchaa', the first single from the film, Silambarasan, who is known for his dancing abilities, said, "Sir (Kamal Haasan) is a big dancer and I got inspired in dancing only by watching him. He has already showcased his dancing skills long ago. But even today, that grace with which he dances hasn't reduced one bit. While we were rehearsing for the song, all he did was only observe. However, when we went in for the actual take, he was terrific! We did not expect him to deliver such an outstanding performance so suddenly.

We shot the song in summer in Delhi. It was hot and it was very tough to shoot. We were all sweating profusely. I was wearing a costume that was made of a thin material but even I was finding it difficult. Kamal sir's costume was heavy. So, I thought, "How will he be able to dance heavily in this heat with such a heavy costume? So, I decided to dance in a slow and casual manner. However, when we went for the take, he suddenly danced with so much energy that I stopped dancing and stood to admire him."

To this Kamal Haasan said, "Only director Mani Ratnam knows what really happened. They called me to the place where they were filming the song. I turned to Mani Ratnam and told him, 'It is nice. Keep shooting.' To this Mani Ratnam said, 'You too are there in this shot.' I was surprised. I told him, "Me? Let's not do that. I did not dance even in 'Nayagan'." However, Mani Ratnam insisted and therefore I danced. I had no intention of dancing. So, when rehearsals were happening, I just kept looking. However, when Mani Ratnam wanted me to dance, I danced.

The song, 'Jinguchaa', is a wedding number and the first single from the film. The song has lyrics by Kamal Haasan and music by Oscar winner A. R Rahman. It has been rendered by Vaishali Samant, Shakthisree Gopalan and Adithya RK.

Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, which has triggered immense excitement as it will only be the second film after Nayagan in which Mani Ratnam is working with Kamal Haasan. The two legends are coming together for this film after a period of 36 years.

It may be recalled that director Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies had described this film as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph."

The film has music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. Thug Life, which has editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad and stunts by the stunt masters, Anbariv, is scheduled to hit screens on June 5.