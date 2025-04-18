Designed In India, Made In India: Ashwini Vaishnaw Showcases Ultra-Durable Tablet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Union Railways and Electronics and IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday took to social media platform X to showcase a tablet that is not only designed and made in India but is also extra durable.

Sharing a video from VVDN Technologies' manufacturing unit, he wrote, "Nahin tootega (will not break). Designed in India, Made in India."

In the video, Vaishnaw is seen rigorously testing the tablet's strength by throwing it on the ground, dropping it from a height, and even standing on it -- all to demonstrate its durability.

The post reflects India's growing push for indigenous, high-quality electronics under the 'Make in India' initiative.

In another video from the same location, the Union Minister shared a glimpse of India's AI server technology with a caption that read,“India's AI server... 'Adipoli' at VVDN Technologies,” where he was seen interacting with the staff and taking inputs about the manufacturing process.

The initiative echoes the minister's earlier February post where he unveiled a "Designed and Made in India" laptop from VVDN Technologies.

The homegrown company, which specialises in end-to-end electronics product development, is becoming a key player in India's ambition to become a global hardware manufacturing hub.

The initiative aligns with India's larger goal of becoming self-reliant in technology and manufacturing by promoting the design, development, and production of more electronic products within the country.

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has played a key role in this push by offering financial support to companies investing in domestic manufacturing.

In January this year, the government revealed that the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware has already led to Rs 10,000 crore worth of production and created 3,900 jobs in just 18 months since its rollout.

Meanwhile, calling it a historic achievement, Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the smartphones emerged as India's largest export category in the first 10 months of FY25 -- marking a major success story under the government's PLI scheme.

“India's electronics sector has seen rapid growth over the past decade, with production surging from Rs 2.4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 9.8 lakh crore in 2024,” the government said earlier this year.

-- IANS

pk/na