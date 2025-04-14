Egyptian Developer M Squared Launches MIST Nature-Centric Mixed-Use Project In New Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian real estate developer M squared has announced the launch of MIST, a mixed-use community in New Cairo designed around sustainable well-being principles, integrating residential, office, and commercial spaces within a nature-focused, walkable environment.

The project marks M squared's expansion into New Cairo. M squared, the real estate arm of Intro Investments Holding, stated the development aligns with its focus on communities balancing urban living with environmental considerations .

“With our latest New Cairo project MIST, we are setting a new benchmark for integrated living in one of the most dynamic growth corridors in Egypt,” Eng. Karim Malash, CEO of M squared, stated.“Bringing our signature community focus to Mist aligns with our vision to create vibrant, future-ready communities where every element – from design to delivery – is centered on enhancing our residents' quality of life. Every amenity, service, and leisure outlet is just a short walk from home, ensuring unmatched convenience without compromising the community's well-being.”

MIST covers 45 feddans (approximately 18.9 hectares) and features low-density planning. Water features and green spaces constitute 80% of the residential masterplan area. M squared said the project was designed in collaboration with international architectural consultants and contractors, aiming for high construction quality, safety standards and timely delivery.

The development is based on New Urbanism principles, an urban design approach promoting walkable neighbourhoods with a mix of housing and employment opportunities, accessible public spaces, and environmentally conscious design intended to reduce car dependency and foster community interaction.

Central to MIST's design are two lakes, one for each residential cluster. These water features cover 20,000 square metres and are maintained using aeration and surrounding vegetation to manage water use, the company said. Associated amenities include pedestrian promenades, waterfront decks, and jogging trails.

The residential component totals 110,000 square metres, comprising 850 units ranging from 65-square-metre one-bedroom apartments to larger two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses. M squared stated that designs prioritise functionality and space optimisation, with most units offering water or garden views.

“At MIST, we believe that true luxury lies in how a space is lived in, and how well its potential is utilized,” Eng. Ahmed Said, Chief Development Officer at M squared, said.“Our homes are meticulously designed to maximize every square meter for comfort, functionality, and quality of life. The result is a living experience where residents enjoy generous, usable spaces that feel expansive, efficient, and perfectly tailored to modern needs.”

The project incorporates features such as north-facing unit orientations to reduce cooling needs, advanced insulation, low-carbon construction materials, and solar-ready infrastructure allowing residents to install solar panels. A“Plug N Play” feature facilitates smart home system integration. MIST has also obtained WELL certification, a standard assessing building impact on human health through factors including air quality, water efficiency, thermal comfort, and biophilic design principles.

The commercial zone, with a built-up area of 100,000 square metres and 400 units, includes hypermarkets, retail outlets, local brands, banks, pharmacies, cinemas, and food and beverage options. M squared said it is designed to be accessible to the public but buffered from residential areas by lakes and serviced apartments. The administrative section offers various office formats, including whole-building options with independent entrances, studio offices, and coworking spaces.

Resident amenities include a private Wellness Complex with sports facilities, lounges, restaurants, and a gym, alongside a Health Complex containing polyclinics and day-care medical facilities.

M squared plans to deliver the first phase of MIST within four years, stating that infrastructure, amenities, and security systems will be operational upon handover to ensure residents have access to services and facilities.

“MIST is the culmination of years of experience and innovation at M squared,” Malash explained.“Every square meter has been designed to maximize the resident experience – whether through smart layouts, sustainable features, or an environment that encourages active, balanced living. We are creating homes that nurture thriving communities and inspire well-being.”

MIST is located in East Cairo, approximately 15 minutes from both the New Administrative Capital and the American University in Cairo campus, with access to the Regional Ring Road providing connectivity to other parts of Cairo.