Israel Claims Strikes On Hamas, Hezbollah Targets

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, April 17 (IANS) Israel said on Thursday it carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, targeting what it described as Hamas and Hezbollah infrastructure.

The Israeli military said it struck sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will operate against any attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild or establish a military presence under the guise of civilian cover," it said in a statement, without providing further details.

Separately, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said they conducted a strike on Jabalia in northern Gaza, targeting what they described as a Hamas command and control centre. The military said the site had been used to "plan and execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and troops."

According to health authorities in Gaza, at least 40 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023 to 51,065, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, following a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in January, 1,691 people have been killed and 4,464 others injured, the health authorities added.

Earlier on April 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed Israeli negotiators to "continue the steps" for the release of hostages still held in Gaza, his office said, as efforts to revive the ceasefire appeared to be stalled.

The statement followed an assessment meeting on the 59 hostages who are still being held in Gaza with the negotiating team and the heads of the security establishment.

"The Prime Minister issued directives for the continuation of the steps to advance the release of our hostages," his office said in a statement, adding that he held an assessment on the issue with the negotiating team and the heads of the security establishment.

Israeli forces have taken over more than half of Gaza in a renewed campaign to pressure Hamas militants to release hostages after Israel ended their ceasefire last month.

Israel has also refused to withdraw from some areas in Lebanon following a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group last year, and it seized a buffer zone in southern Syria after rebels overthrew Syrian President Bashar Assad in December.