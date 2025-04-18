Naga Society Being Split, Hampering Peace & Development, Says Dy CM Patton

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, April 18 (IANS) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton rued that the present Naga society is being fragmented with different groups, thus hampering peace and development of the people.

Addressing the valedictory program of the 8th Eastern Naga Students' Federation (ENSF) Cultural Fiesta-cum-General Conference 2025 as the Chief Guest at Tuensang on Thursday night, he said that the true strength of the people lies in unity, but the present Naga society is fragmented.

Patton, who is also the BJP Legislature Party leader, urged the student communities to play a positive role in unifying the Nagas.

He highlighted the commitment of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the development and progress of the people of Eastern Nagaland, along with the rest of the Nagas, by creating new districts for better development from the grassroots level.

Patton, who holds the Home and Border Affairs portfolios, said that Nagas of Eastern Nagaland should bring a progressive change not only in eastern areas but in the rest of the state as well.

He congratulated the new team of the ENSF and emphasised that leaders must uphold, motivate and shape the society with trust and wisdom for the betterment of the community.

Local MLA Imtichoba appreciated the pioneers of the ENSF for their dedication towards the welfare of the students of Eastern Nagas. He stated that in the Eastern Region, there is much more to be done in the fields of medicine, communication, and education.

He also urged the students to stay away from drugs and look forward to moving on with the changing of time, and not solely depending on government jobs to make ends meet.

Addressing the opening day function of the ENSF Cultural Fiesta-cum-General Conference on April 15, Chief Minister Rio contended that the eastern part of the state is called backwards because these regions were left unadministered by the British. He noted that it was only in 1957, its headquarters were established at Tuensang.

Since 2010, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) has been agitating for a separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' or separate state comprising six eastern Nagaland districts -- Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang, inhabited by seven backwards tribes -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung.

Officials said that the state government has also submitted their comments on the third draft of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) in respect of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 6 last year. Noting that two rounds of discussions have already been held, one in New Delhi and the other in Chumoukedima in Nagaland, a senior official said that substantial progress has been made and the government is hopeful that any remaining concerns of the ENPO will be addressed. The ENPO had boycotted several important elections, including the 2023 Assembly polls, to press for their demands.