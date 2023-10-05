Prince Hassan Calls For Development Movement Based On Transparent Information

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Hassan, chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), on Wednesday stressed the importance of building a development movement based on transparent information and promoting a civil framework that embraces diversity.



During a dialogue session titled "The Developmental Role of Amman Municipalities", Prince Hassan reiterated his call for the establishment of a comprehensive information system based on absolute knowledge and mapping, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

The prince stressed the urgency of identifying priorities to combat deprivation and facilitate the transition to development. He also highlighted the distinction between deprivation and poverty, stressing that they are not equivalent and emphasised the importance of dealing with differences in a civilised manner.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Government Tawfiq Kreishan affirmed that municipalities have initiated a shift from a service-oriented role to one focused on development, in line with Royal directives and ongoing incentives, notably the King Abdullah II Centre for Excellence's Outstanding Municipality Award, which has served as a driving force for municipalities to innovate, compete and excel.



Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh drew attention to the importance of adopting green solutions, which have become a global trend, urging the municipalities to move towards this goal.



