Vice President Of The Republic Of The Gambia Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

HE Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia Muhammad Jallow met today with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to The Gambia Faisal bin Fahd Al Mana, on the occasion of the end of his term in office.

HE the Vice President of The Gambia wished the Ambassador success in his future endeavors, and for bilateral relations further development and prosperity.



