Kuwait Cricket Team Qualifies For Asian Finals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait cricket team on Thursday qualified for the second Asian finals in Nepal beating Saudi Arabia 174-173 in the first Asian finals hosted by Doha to qualify for the world tournament due in the US in 2024.

The Kuwaiti team score rose to 10 after beating Qatar and the Maldives, It had lost vis a vis the Saudis, beat the Qataris and the Saudis the second time.

Captain Mahmoud Abdullah told KUNA that the team qualified for the next finals in the Nepal, due in November.

The finals kicked off on the 18th of the past month. (end)

