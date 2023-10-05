Pixel Gun 3D To Debut On PC In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limassol, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company (“GDEV” or the“Company”), announces the planned release of Pixel Gun 3D on Steam in Q1 2024.



The PC version of Pixel Gun 3D is developed by GDEV's subsidiary, Cubic Games, in partnership with Samustai, who have a proven track record in porting games to PC and Console platforms. The game is expected to be launched on Steam in the first quarter of 2024 and as of today, around 200,000 fans have already added Pixel Gun 3D to their wishlists.

The mobile version of this iconic title celebrated its 10th anniversary in May 2023, during which time it has accumulated an impressive 185 million downloads and generated over $200 million in bookings across the iOS and Android platforms. Pixel Gun 3D is ranked third in the world1 in terms of its global audience among mobile pixel first-person shooter games and second by revenue on top-Western markets2. In 2023, the game was enjoyed by around 5 million players every month.

Dmitry Amroyan, CEO of Cubic Games, expressed his enthusiasm about this upcoming expansion: "We believe that millions of Pixel Gun 3D's loyal fans across the globe will also enjoy the game on PC. Its immersive gameplay, diverse modifications, and robust social features hold significant potential for success on the Steam platform."

For more information about Pixel Gun 3D and to join the growing community of eager fans, please visit . You may add the game to your wishlist on Steam via this link .

About GDEV

GDEV is a gaming and entertainment company, focused on growing and enhancing its portfolio of studios. With a diverse range of subsidiaries including Nexters, Cubic Games and Dragon Machines among others, GDEV strives to create games that will inspire and engage millions of players for years to come. Its franchises, such as Hero Wars, Island Questaway, Pixel Gun 3D, Throne Rush and others have accumulated hundreds of millions of installs worldwide. For more information, please visit gdev

