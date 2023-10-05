Ooredoo Group Wins Prestigious Accolades At 2023 International Business Awards®

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Telco leader recognised with Gold Stevie® Award: Company of the Year – Telecommunications – Large and People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies – Telecommunications Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison named Gold Stevie® winner for Human Resources Department of The Year.

Ooredoo announced today it was recognised at the 2023 International Business Awards ® , with the Group being named winner of the Gold Stevie for 'Company of The Year – Telecommunications – Large'.

In a resounding vote of confidence from customers, stakeholders and employees, Ooredoo Group was also named winner of the People's Choice Stevie ® Award for Favorite Companies in Telecommunications.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo, said:“Receiving the Gold Stevie Award for 'Company of The Year' and the People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Companies is a remarkable testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. These accolades highlight the trust our global community – including our valued customers and partners – places in Ooredoo. They reinforce our dedication to continuously setting new industry standards, further motivating us to continue delivering exceptional services and upgraded experiences that resonate with the people we proudly serve.”

Group's operating company Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison also received the Gold Stevie ® for 'Human Resources Department of The Year'.

Sheikh Mohammed added:“Just as we are dedicated to upgrading our customers' worlds, our steadfast investment in our people is equally important. This commitment is evident in our win in the Human Resources category, of which we are very proud. We thank the esteemed judging panel for their confidence in Ooredoo Group and our operations, and look forward to more such recognition in the future.”

The International Business Awards ® , considered the world's premier business awards programme, honour the outstanding performance and positive contributions of individuals and organisations from around the world to business and industry. This year, the awards entries were received from 61 nations and territories across the globe.

Entries were reviewed and rated by a panel of more than 230 business executives worldwide, divided into 11 judging committees across the varying categories.

The top-scoring entry in each category received a Gold Stevie ® Award, conferred for the organisation's achievement either in business overall or in each particular category.

Ooredoo Group is now a finalist in the Stevie ® Awards for Women in Business – Achievement in Human Resources, with results to be announced in November 2023.

About Ooredoo:

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in ten countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.