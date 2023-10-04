Kuwait Beats Maldives At Asian Qualifiers For Cricket World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cricket team Wednesday defeated the Maldives, by hair's breadth, 84-83 scores as part of the Asian competition currently hosted by Doha that qualifies for the 2024 Cricket World Cup due in the US.

The Kuwaiti team made their fourth victory in the contest, raising their balance to eight scores.

Thursday's game between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia is a decisive as the winner will qualify for the second round of the qualifiers due in Nepal in November.

The competition kicked off on September 28 in Doha and will run until October 5, with the participation of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Maldives. (end)

