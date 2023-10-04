QSE Rings Bell For Financial Literacy Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) yesterday hosted a bell-ringing ceremony as part of its participation in the World Investor Week initiated by IOSCO in collaboration with the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

Distinguished representatives from various financial and investment entities, including the Qatar Financial Center and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, key collaborators with the Qatar Stock Exchange in advancing investment awareness and local market development, were present

at the bell-ringing

event.

QSE recognises the transformative power of financial education and is dedicated to equipping individuals of diverse ages with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed investment decisions.

QSE's continuous commitment to bolstering financial literacy stands as a pivotal element in the QSE's overarching strategy, which not only aligns with the sustainability objectives but also contributes to the human and economic dimensions of Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to cultivate a dynamic knowledge-based economy.

QSE is dedicated to improving financial literacy across all segments of society, with a specific emphasis on the youth.

Consequently, QSE's strategic plan incorporates several financial literacy goals aimed at raising awareness among researchers, issuers, brokers, and investors across all age demographics.

Since 2013, QSE has conducted financial education programs, benefiting over 10,000 students from diverse educational institutions, universities, schools, and colleges.