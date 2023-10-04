Karnataka: School Timings Likely To Be Changed In Bengaluru To Ease Traffic. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Karnataka government is planning to adjust the timing of Bengaluru schools in order to alleviate traffic congestion. The state's education department has convened a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the school timings. The Karnataka Education Department has also scheduled another meeting with the Association of Private Schools, the Association of School Vehicles, and parents on 5th October to take their views on school timings decision has been prompted by a recent high court order that directed the state government to revise school and industrial establishment timings to address traffic issues in Bengaluru read: 'Heavy traffic, utter chaos': Video shows massive congestion at Bengaluru's Nandi Hills, internet reactsThe bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Krishna Dixit in the order said,“The state government, through the secretary of school education and higher education, may call a meeting of stakeholders such as representatives of private/government institutions, school bus operators, parents' associations and take up the issue of revising school timings so as to ease traffic, and at the same time, consider the security and safety of children.”(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)Last week a video of massive traffic congestion in Bengaluru roads went viral. A serpentine queue of vehicles in the route of Nandi Hills, one of the popular weekend getaways near Bengaluru surfaced on the internet. This prompted social media users to point out the“utter chaos\" and lack of traffic management to the Tom Tom traffic index, Bengaluru has been ranked among the most traffic-congested cities in the world. The capital city of Karnataka has secured the second position, next only to London, with an increased travel time of nearly 29 minutes and 10 seconds to drive a distance of 10 kilometres in the year 2022.

MENAFN04102023007365015876ID1107185953