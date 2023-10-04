Technical Issue Halts Int'l Departures At Chennai Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Chennai :

A server problem led to disruption in services at the international departure at the city airport here on Wednesday )September 4), affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.

The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.

International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

