Lulu Hypermarket Joins Hands With QCS In Support Of 'Blossom Campaign' For Breast Cancer Awareness

Doha, Qatar: In a noble effort to raise awareness about breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lulu Hypermarket has pledged its support to the 'Blossom Campaign' launched by the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) on October 1, 2023.

Under the banner of 'Shop and Donate,' Lulu Hypermarket will allocate a portion of the sales proceeds from over 900 products throughout the month of October to support QCS awareness programmes.

This initiative is not only a testament to Lulu Hypermarket's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) but also aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which envisions an advanced society capable of sustaining development and ensuring a high standard of living for its people.

October, globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of early detection and awareness.

As part of their campaign, Lulu Hypermarket's showroom staff have adorned the iconic pink ribbon, a symbol of hope and awareness. The aim is to inspire customers and staff alike to embrace healthy lifestyles and proactive measures in preventing cancer.

Mona Ashkanani, Director General of the Qatar Cancer Society, expressed her gratitude, stating,“Lulu's staff wearing the pink ribbon in support of QCS' efforts is not a first-time occurrence. This initiative exemplifies Lulu Hypermarket's dedication to realizing QCS' vision, transforming Qatar into a leader in cancer prevention and burden control. We strive to educate the community, support cancer patients, empower individuals, and advocate for advancements in cancer research.”

She added,“We are immensely thankful to the management and staff of Lulu Hypermarket for their unwavering support of QCS' cancer awareness initiatives and for extending a helping hand to cancer patients who may not have access to treatment. We encourage all state institutions to follow this noble example and support QCS in its critical mission.” Lulu Hypermarket's spokesperson expressed their commitment, stating,“We are honored to collaborate with the Qatar Cancer Society in the 'Blossom Campaign.' Lulu Hypermarket remains committed to playing an active role in the community and supporting important causes like cancer awareness. Through our 'Shop and Donate' campaign, we aim to contribute to the fight against breast cancer and inspire positive change.”