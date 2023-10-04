National Human Rights Institution Delegation Meets With Chairman Of Arab Observatory For Human Rights

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

CAIRO, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Maqsoud Kruse, held a meeting on Monday, 2 October, 2023, with Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Observatory for Human Rights, with the attendance of Dr. Moufid Shehab, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Observatory for Human Rights.

The meeting was held within the framework of mutual introduction between the National Human Rights Institution and the Arab Observatory for Human Rights to formulate future cooperation mechanisms and agree on an organisational framework for cooperation. During the meeting, Maqsoud Kruse outlined the steps taken by the NHRI since its inauguration and its active participation in the field of human rights locally and internationally.

The Arab Observatory for Human Rights also presented its role as a subsidiary of the Arab Parliament, its efforts to support national human rights institutions in Arab countries, and promoting successful human rights experiences on international parliamentary platforms through the Observatory's activities or the Arab Parliament.

The National Human Rights Institution was established in 2021 as per Federal Law No. (12) as an independent institution and enjoys financial and administrative independence. It aims to protect and promote human rights in the United Arab Emirates by taking into account the UAE Constitution, mandates and other relevant international treaties. The institution works in compliance with the Paris Principles as it sets the basis for regulating the work of national human rights institutions approved by the United Nations.

The forum aims to discuss the United Nations' core objectives in the field of human rights, the Paris Principles, and their implementation. It also provides a general overview of the GCC human rights institutions, including their history and the development of their mechanisms.

Furthermore, the forum sheds light on the efforts of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in promoting and enhancing human rights culture. It also highlights the existing mechanisms and means of cooperation and coordination among the GCC institutions with a focus on how to further develop and enhance them, in order to foster joint cooperation with regional and international countries within the framework of human rights.

The delegation included Fatima Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairperson, H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Head of the Promotion of Human Rights Culture Committee; Ameirah Al Seraidi, Head of the Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights Committee; Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, Head of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee; Fatma Al Bedwawi, Head of the Complaints, Monitoring and Field Visits Committee, H.E. Maryam Al Ahmadi, Head of the International Relations and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Board of Trustees member, Klaithem Al Matrooshi, Board of Trustees member, Noor Al Suwaidi, Board of Trustees member, Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, Amro Al Qahtani, Manager of the Chairperson's Office, Fajr Al Haidan, Head of the Executive Affairs Section at the Chairperson Office, Mr. Abdulaziz Alawbathani, Head of the International and Regional Organisations Department, and Fatima Al-Hosni, Head of the International Relations and Communications Department.