Partisans Discover Occupiers' Repair Base In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, partisans discovered a Russian repair base located in the territory of a local farm in Dzhankoy district.

"In the village of Svitle, Dzhankoy district, our agents noticed a repair base of the occupiers. The base is located in the territory of a local abandoned farm," ATESH partisan movement posted on Telegram .

As noted, the partisans spotted a Tigr armored vehicle, two fuel tanks and 19 covered Kamaz trucks inside.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians were building defense lines after the successful attacks by Ukrainian forces on military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The fortifications were spotted near Feodosia and the village of Batalne.