AENO Is Redefining The Comfort And User Friendly Design In Home Heating With AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater

AENO, a leading brand in home appliances, expanded its product line of smart heating equipment with the announcement of the highly anticipated launch of its latest model: AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater . This groundbreaking addition to the AENO family of heaters, including this year's double Red Dot Award 2023 Winner - AENO Premium Eco Smart Heater, has not only redefined comfort.

AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater features a new digital LED display and 4 buttons. You asked - we listened. A temperature screen (current and set by you), SMART mode button (to turn on constant heating or set room temperature) for efficient and economical heating, higher and lower temperature buttons, and of course, the famous aluminum power button. LED screen brightness​ is customized. Adjust the brightness of the LED screen and buttons for night mode and comfortable sleep​. Auto turn off of buttons and screen possible via activation from the app (always on is by default).

With delivering cutting-edge technology and European top-level quality, AENO has consistently been at the forefront of the home appliance industry. The launch of the AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its product category to cater to the evolving needs of consumers around the world. These products are cutting-edge heaters that combine energy-efficient heating with advanced connectivity features.

User-friendly design for your best experience & comfort

Designed with a perfect blend of style and functionality, AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heaters boast an array of intelligent features that will transform the way we think about heating. Equipped with advanced sensors (fall-over sensor, thermostat in cable, panel temperature control) and state-of-the-art technology, these heaters effortlessly adapt to your preferences, ensuring optimal comfort at all times.

The digital display and control unit with LED backlight and buttons are made so natively that you can easily find it by touch even in the dark. AENO takes care that you do not have to look for the power button on the back - just reach out your hands and the buttons themselves will fall into your fingers. Everything is extremely simple for you and your parents!

Perfect match with any interior

The sleek ultra-thin design (only 11mm), premium materials (anodized aluminum), and stylish LED display brightness make this heater an object of desire.

AENO Premium Eco Smart LED Heater is available in three color options: Glossy White, Pearl Black, and Noble Grey (NEW) so that you can choose the perfect match with your interior.

The invisible design with the ultra-thin tempered glass panel fits perfectly into any interior or becomes the main attraction and focus for the eyes or invisibly hides within it. The user could install it in any way convenient for him and fit into his interior: on the floor or the wall.

Choose your control way

The user can choose the way to control his gadget according to his preferences and convenience here and now: remotely from a mobile application, through voice assistants, or using a digital display and settings buttons.

Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, the device can be easily controlled via a mobile app, allowing you to monitor energy usage, set schedules, and adjust temperature all in real time. Create a home heating schedule and set a comfortable temperature in advance in the app while you are working at the office.

Control with your voice when you are at home (Google Home or Amazon Alexa) or simply set the desired mode with a stylish and pleasant to the touch button if the phone is not at hand. The real settings button and digital display allow your loved ones to use the heater even if the user of the app is not around. This can be really important if you would like to take care of the older generation in your family.

Whether it's controlling the temperature through voice commands or adjusting settings remotely via a smartphone app, AENO ensures that you are always in control, no matter where you are.

Сustom and Smart mode for Energy saving

One of the standout features of AENO Smart Heaters is their ability to SMART Mode when it is needed to maintain a configurable comfortable temperature without loss of electricity to the air. Say goodbye to chilly mornings and hello to a cozy, welcoming home every time you step through the door.

All models of AENO heaters are more efficient than other types of heaters and heating methods (convectional heating, air conditioning, floor heating, central heating).

Quickly and effectively uses the whole 700+ Watts of power without wasting heat and money. Panel temperature can be changed through the application from 120 degrees Celcius to 60 degrees Celsius, changing the range of temperatures from 700W+ to 150W+.

It is twice as efficient as a conventional heater. Once the room is heated to a set temperature, the heater automatically switches off, not wasting electricity, while upkeeping the room temperature (in SMART Mode). Upkeeping the room temperature is always cheaper. You can save energy and money and stay warm for the entire heating season.

Safety and Protection

Safety is a top priority for AENO, and the AENO Premium LED Eco Smart Heater is no exception. Built-in safety features such as child-lock, overheat protection, and tip-over/fall down sensor (heater switches off if fallen down, siren informs if the heater falls down and a notification in the application is sent) provide peace of mind, allowing you to enjoy the warmth without worrying about accidents.

Healthy heating for your well-being

AENO heaters do not dry air and do not burn oxygen - it is not an air conditioner. Super important for your health. The Heaters do not blow air - so no pollen or dust is blown around making it a great device for people with allergies. The silent, odorless, and dust-free AENO Premium LED Eco Smart Heater is the right solution for families with children and pets.

"AENO has always been committed to enhancing the lives of our customers through innovative solutions for home heating," said Business Development Manager for Heaters Andrei Kazennau . "With the launch of our Smart Heaters, we are taking comfort and convenience to a whole new level. We believe that our customers deserve nothing less than the best, and we are proud to deliver this exceptional line of products. Our heater models are a masterpiece of product design, which is confirmed for the first generation of the AENO Premium Eco Smart heater model by the Red Dot Awards. We hope that the new model will be just as successful and will complement this product category by expanding the choice for customers. We work with retailers, architecture, and interior design studios, so we are open to discussions for potential collaborations!"

The AENO Smart Heaters will be available for purchase starting in October at partner retailers and online platforms. The start of sales is the perfect time to upgrade your home heating system for warm and cozy homes in the coming winter! To know more about new models, follow the link.

About AENO & AENO Premium Eco LED Smart Heater

AENO is a young and dynamic brand of smart home appliances, created by an international team of highly qualified engineers. AENO cares about customers and strives to constantly improve the functionality of products and expand the possibilities. To increase value and quality, and optimize logistics delivery routes for retail chains and end users, the production line for the manufacture of the premium eco smart heater is operating in Europe, in Poland. AENO is part of the brand portfolio of ASBIS Enterprises PLC, a leading distributor of IT products in the EMEA region, for distribution.