Musk, Jumia Technology to distribute satellite terminals in Africa

(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s SpaceX is going to associate with e-commerce podium Jumia Technologies to spread satellite terminals as well as connectivity tools in Africa, a UK-based news agency declared on Tuesday.



Jumia, which considers Pernod Ricard SA as well as Goldman Sachs Group as parts of its financers, declared that it is going to sell Starlink tools on its websites in the next weeks, beginning with Nigeria. It would then start sales in Kenya ahead of launching supplying to the rest of Africa.



“We have seen Starlink do these types of deals in Southeast Asia and South America, and now Africa will also have the opportunity to access the fast-speed internet services,” Jumia head commercial officer Hisham El Gabry informed the news agency.



The collaboration is going to support Starlink in growing its satellite broadband in regions that have a deficiency in formal addresses as well as city mapping, the news agency reported.



Starlink’s portable terminals have the ability to link with Low-Earth orbit satellites, and ought to distribute broadband services to a continent that has the least amount of internet penetration worldwide in the present time.

