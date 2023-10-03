Baltika Breweries sues to retain Carlsberg licensing agreement in Russia

(MENAFN) Baltika Breweries, a prominent Russian brewer, has launched a legal battle in an attempt to prevent Danish brewing giant Carlsberg from terminating a licensing agreement for the use of several popular brands in the Russian market. This development comes as a response to the Russian government's temporary takeover of Carlsberg Group's Russian subsidiary, Baltika, in August, transferring operational control to the Federal Property Management Agency. Carlsberg expressed shock and concern regarding this move and vowed to take "reciprocal steps," but had not pursued legal action until now.



According to reports from Kommersant, which reference a ruling from the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region dated September 25, 2023, Baltika Breweries has initiated legal proceedings aimed at preventing the Federal Service for Intellectual Property Rospatent from making any alterations to contracts related to well-known brands such as Tuborg, Kronenbourg, Seth & Riley's Garage, Holsten, and LAV. This lawsuit reflects Baltika's efforts to safeguard its licensing agreement and the associated brand rights in the face of the recent changes in ownership and control.



The brewing industry in Russia is undergoing significant shifts and challenges, with this legal dispute between Baltika and Carlsberg being a notable development. It underscores the complexities of managing international brands and licensing arrangements within the Russian market and highlights the potential consequences of government interventions in the business landscape.

