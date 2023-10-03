Tourism Future Leaders Pledge Hospitality Towards Earth At 'Greenaugurate'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The 'Greenaugurate' event, organised by the University of Dhaka's Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management to portray the significance of green tourism and ways to develop sustainable approaches to elevate green projects, successfully concluded recently.

Guests and participants of the event included key tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders as well as 3,000 students from DU and 100 students from 11 universities with THM Departments.

The event was inaugurated by Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka as the chief guest and Sayeda Rubina Akter, Member of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Standing Committee as the Guest of Honor.





Guests partake in balloon release event to mark the inauguration of the programme

Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Treasurer; Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka; Professor Dr Md Badruzzaman Bhuiyan, Treasurer, University of Barishal; Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited; Golam Awlia, Managing Director, NRB Commercial Bank Limited and Tushar Abdullah, Editorial Head, Ekhon TV were also present on the occasion, among others.

The daylong event featured different segments such as a national case competition on sustainable tourism, seminar on green tourism, games like treasure hunt, trade the trash, plant the seed, tic tac toe, flipper, etc and awareness activities, among others.

The main focus of this event was the National case competition on tourism where a scenario of Kuakata was highlighted.

In the competition, 11 teams from several institutions battled it out for top honors. The Update College team, aptly named "Eco Nimbles," emerged victorious, showcasing their expertise in sustainable tourism practices.





Winners of the National Case Competition on Tourism seen with distinguished guests at the event

On the occasion, the campus was adorned with vibrant green decorations, echoing the theme of green tourism, while food stalls provided sustenance to the attendees and visitors throughout the day.

The eco-centric extravaganza was planned and executed with the active participation of creative students of THM.

