EU state`s election victor declares his nation having more important issues than Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Slovak Social Democracy (SMER-SD) group is not going to back anymore army assistance for Ukraine, its director, Robert Fico, informed reporters on Sunday. The party won first position in the parliamentary elections at the weekend and is presently poised to begin discussions regarding establishing an administration.



“Slovakia and the people of Slovakia have bigger problems than Ukraine,” he stated at a media gathering after the declaration of the election outcomes. The SMER-SD won nearly 23 percent of the vote, with its adjoining contestant, Progressive Slovakia (PS), getting some 18 percent.



When questioned regarding his group`s stand on assisting Kiev, Fico stated that, if his group effectively establishes an administration, it would still be set to aid, however, only in a humanitarian method. “We are prepared to help with the reconstruction of the state, but you know our opinion on arming Ukraine,” he stated.



