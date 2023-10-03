STATE REPRESENTATIVES HARRIS AND SCHWEYER KICK-OFF PENNSYLVANIA EDUCATION TOUR

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Pennsylvania Education Tour Kicks-Off in Pittsburgh October 5

HARRISBURG, PA., (October 3, 2023)– House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jordan Harris and House Education Chairman Pete Schweyer will kick-off the Pennsylvania Education Tour in Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

As part of a joint effort between the House Appropriations and Education Committees, the statewide tour will examine education funding broadly in the wake of the Commonwealth Court's ruling declaring Pennsylvania's public education funding system unconstitutional and to assess efforts to address educational inequality in Pennsylvania, including existing and additional options to education.

“Now is not the time to be adversarial on the issue of education; it is the time to be visionary, it is the time to be inspirational and aspirational about what we could do as a Commonwealth with regards to our children,” said Representative Jordan Harris, Majority Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.“It is incumbent upon us to make the necessary changes to ensure that every child in Pennsylvania, regardless of zip code or economic status, has the opportunity to propel themselves, their family, and their community, upward through the power of education.”

The Pennsylvania Education Funding Tour will address the shared concerns beyond educational funding related to staffing shortage issues, school safety, infrastructure investments, and access to high-quality and equitable

schools. Tour stops throughout the state will invite parents, residents, community leaders, and education experts to come together, provide testimony, and collectively take on the responsibility of supporting and realizing equitable and safe schools for all Pennsylvania students.

“The challenge is more than just a financial one,” said Representative Pete Schweyer, Majority Chairman of the House Education Committee.“We must re-examine and reimagine the education system in Pennsylvania- not just how many dollars we spend on education but also how those dollars are being spent. That is why we, the Education and House Appropriations Committee members, will be embarking on this statewide tour throughout the Commonwealth to learn from experts on issues including funding challenges, school facilities, school-based mental health, and academic curriculum.”

The full list of Pennsylvania Education Tour dates and locations are as follows:

October 5- Allegheny Traditional Elementary Academy, 810 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Public Hearing & 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Public Comment

October 6- Community College of Beaver County, Athletic & Events Center, 1 Campus Dr., Monaca, PA 15061

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Public Hearing

October 24- School District of Philadelphia, Administrative Building, Suite 301 440 N. Broad, Philadelphia, PA 19130

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Public Hearing & 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Public Comment

October 25- Community College of Philadelphia Library & Learning Commons, Exhibit Hall 1700 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Public Hearing

November 2- Kings College, McGowan School of Business, Burke Auditorium 131 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Public Hearing

November 16 – Norristown, PA

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Public Hearing

November 17- Penn Wood High School Auditorium, 100 Green Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Public Hearing

For more on the Education Funding Tour, visit and follow the tour on YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).