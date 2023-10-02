Bulgaria Closes Entry For Cars With Russian License Plates

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 2, by the end of the day, Bulgaria will stop the entry of Russian cars into the country.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"By the end of the day, Bulgaria will stop the entry of Russian cars into the country," said Anton Zlatanov, director of the Bulgarian Border Police.

As reported, trucks have been subject to this ban for several months.