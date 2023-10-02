Azerbaijan Pavilion Begins Work At Doha Expo 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Azerbaijani pavilion, created at the International
Horticultural Exhibition 2023 in Doha under the joint organization
of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources, began work, Azernews reports.
Doha Expo 2023, which will be held from October 2 to March 28,
2024, was organized under the theme“Green Desert, Better
Environment”.
Our National Pavilion showcases the richness of Azerbaijan's
flora in keeping with the overall theme of Doha Expo. In the
pavilion, plant compositions were created according to climatic
zones. Here visitors are conveyed the beauty of the Kharibulbul
rose, which is the crown of the Garabagh flora.
The pavilion also displays exhibits and information about
Azerbaijani culture. Folk crafts such as carpet weaving,
coppersmithing, net weaving, national costumes, and the Mugham trio
are presented here.
More than 70 countries and about 20 international organizations
are represented at the exhibition. During the exhibition, visitors
will be able to get acquainted with the topics of modern
agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness,
and sustainable development.
The 1.7 million square meter event site is located in Al-Bidda
Park, one of Doha's largest parks. Here the territory is divided
into 3 zones: the International Zone, where pavilions are
presented, the Family Zone, where fun events will be held, and the
Cultural Zone, where various debates, conferences, and exhibitions
will be organized.
