ACC Reports Surge In Certificate Of Origin Values For Exports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) has revealed a significant growth in the worth of certificates of origin granted for exporting goods and products to both Arab and foreign countries in the initial nine months of 2023.According to data, these certificates have seen a remarkable rise of 57.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022, with a value of an impressive JD1.038 billion, in stark contrast to approximately JD658 million recorded for the corresponding period in the previous year.The statistical data further revealed that the ACC issued a total of 27,650 certificates of origin during the first nine months of the current year, marking a 2.3 percent increase compared to the 27,036 certificates issued during the same period last year.These certificates of origin were dispatched to various destinations, with Saudi Arabia topping the list at 7,117 certificates, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 3,053, Iraq with 1,603, Egypt with 826, and Switzerland receiving 16 certificates.Meanwhile, export values were distributed across multiple destinations, with Iraq receiving goods valued at JD433 million, the United Arab Emirates at approximately JD154 million, Saudi Arabia at JD81 million, Switzerland at JD73 million, and Egypt at a value of JD72.7 million.Furthermore, the statistical breakdown of exports revealed that foreign products destined for re-export totaled around JD442 million, agricultural products amounted to approximately JD134 million, industrial products stood at about JD130 million, Arab products accounted for a value of JD121 million, with the remaining sum attributed to various other products.The ACC plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade by issuing certificates of origin for a wide range of products, including agricultural and animal products, natural resources, foreign goods for re-export, and products purchased from the local market under specific conditions.Additionally, the Chamber provides certificates of origin for Jordanian industrial products upon request, based on an authenticated original factory invoice and an original certificate of origin, duly authenticated by an industrial chamber, confirming the Jordanian origin of the goods.