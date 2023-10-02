Princess Ghida Launches 8Th Arab Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC), on Sunday launched the 8th Arab Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.

Under the theme“A Step Towards Life - Get Checked”, the Jordan Breast Cancer Programme's initiative aims to raise awareness within Arab communities and encourage Arab women to undergo checkups that could lead to the early detection of breast cancer.

Princess Ghida emphasised the importance of early detection of breast cancer, particularly mammograms, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The campaign involves 15 Arab countries:

Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Mauritania, Palestine, Egypt, Lebanon, Sudan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Tunisia, Qatar and Jordan.











