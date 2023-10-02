Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Apple Iphone 13 To Be Effectively Priced Under Rs 40,000?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of Apple's most well-liked iPhone models, the iPhone 13, will be marked down significantly during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The next Amazon event's sale page has revealed that the iPhone 13 would really cost less than Rs 40,000.

In addition, Flipkart has provided a possible pricing range for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus during the Big Billion Days event, which is taking place weeks before the Indian holiday of Diwali begins. The iPhone 12's actual bargain pricing is also available. Sales on Amazon and Flipkart will both begin on October 8.

The teaser page for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale says that the price of the iPhone 13 would be effectively under Rs 40,000 but withholds the specific pricing. The item now costs Rs 59,900, which is its original cost. Therefore, the price reduction appears excessive. The package would include exchange incentives, a small flat discount, and discounts on SBI bank cards. According to the sale page, this will really lower the price by less than Rs 40,000.

The price of the iPhone 13 is now Rs 52,499 on Amazon. This means that the flat discount for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale should be a bit lower than this.





The business hasn't specified a specific pricing range for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The price will, however, be less than Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively, according to the sale website. Recall that following the release of the new iPhone 15, Apple announced a price reduction for the iPhone 14, which is now available for Rs 69,900. The price of the iPhone 14 Plus, as listed in Apple's official retailers, is Rs 79,900.



