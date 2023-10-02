Greece says developing relations with Turkey to support area flourishing

(MENAFN) On Saturday, media outlets reported that Greece’s vice foreign minister stated that boosting ties with Turkey would play a part in the flourishing of the wider area.



Kostas Fragogiannis stressed that significant measures have been made to develop interconnectivity, ease trade, surge tourism flows on the two sides as well as enhance collaboration on civil safeguard matters, regarding the Greek-Turkish Positive Agenda, the two-sided plan of financial diplomacy.



“I would like to stress that the Positive Agenda is the government's strategic choice, which contributed substantially and decisively to maintaining open channels of communication and a climate of cooperation,” he declared in an interview with a Greek newspaper.



Fragogiannis continued: “As you already know, the climate in Greek-Turkish relations has reversed significantly. The leaders of Greece and Türkiye confirmed the positive climate and the will to maintain it during their recent meeting in New York.”



When questioned if he is hopeful that the ongoing positive ambience among both NATO associates can be sustained and even strengthened, he responded: “Yes, I am optimistic, because this is in everyone's interest.”

