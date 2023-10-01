President Of Uzbekistan Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived Sunday in Doha on a state visit to the country.

Upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at the Doha International Airport, His Excellency was welcomed by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi attended the reception along with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Bakhtiyor Saidov, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uzbekistan HE Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar HE Bahromjon Aloev.

