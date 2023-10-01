Azercell Extends Coverage To Aghdara And Khojaly!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of its ongoing efforts, the mobile operator is establishing base stations in the liberated territories of the country.

"Azercell Telecom" LLC, which pioneered the deployment of mobile infrastructure in the newly liberated regions of Azerbaijan, advancing along the entire front line after the national army has launched the base stations in Aghdara and Khojaly. The Azercell team is proud to announce that Azercell's network is now operational in these regions.

It's worth noting that Azercell currently operates more than 100 LTE technology-based stations across Karabakh. These stations provide coverage to the areas of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Istisu, Hadrut, Sugovushan, as well as villages in Khojavand and other regions. In the Lachin region alone, Azercell has installed more than 15 base stations, and offers mobile communication services in Zabukh, Sus, and other villages within the region.

One of Azercell's primary objectives is to expedite the expansion of next-generation networks in the territories recently liberated from occupation and ensure that the population returning to these lands has access to mobile internet and advanced communication services.