Kyrgyzstan Talks Implementation Progress Of China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan Railway Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1 . Kyrgyzstan
Railways has reported on the construction progress of the China -
Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railway, Trend reports.
According to the information, the company denied the allegations
made in the article“China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
construction project postponed” with reference to Silk Road
Briefing. The company emphasized that the project is always in the
spotlight and remains a priority.
It is noted that negotiations on the construction of the China –
Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway are in an active phase and are held
regularly. It is reported that, on September 21, 2023, a regular
meeting of the tripartite expert group was held, during which
various models of financing and project management with potential
for subsequent implementation were discussed. As a result of this
meeting, an agreement was reached to continue consultations to
determine the most optimal financing model, with the next meeting
held in person soon.
In addition, on the first meeting of transport ministers in the
China + Central Asia format was held in Beijing. The ministers also
discussed issues related to the implementation of the project for
the construction of the China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan
railway.
It is planned to continue trilateral contacts and discussions
within the framework of the 3rd International Forum "One Belt - One
Road", which will be held on October 17-18, 2023 in Beijing.
MENAFN01102023000187011040ID1107172180
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.