Kyrgyzstan Talks Implementation Progress Of China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan Railway Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1 . Kyrgyzstan Railways has reported on the construction progress of the China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railway, Trend reports.

According to the information, the company denied the allegations made in the article“China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project postponed” with reference to Silk Road Briefing. The company emphasized that the project is always in the spotlight and remains a priority.

It is noted that negotiations on the construction of the China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway are in an active phase and are held regularly. It is reported that, on September 21, 2023, a regular meeting of the tripartite expert group was held, during which various models of financing and project management with potential for subsequent implementation were discussed. As a result of this meeting, an agreement was reached to continue consultations to determine the most optimal financing model, with the next meeting held in person soon.

In addition, on the first meeting of transport ministers in the China + Central Asia format was held in Beijing. The ministers also discussed issues related to the implementation of the project for the construction of the China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway.

It is planned to continue trilateral contacts and discussions within the framework of the 3rd International Forum "One Belt - One Road", which will be held on October 17-18, 2023 in Beijing.