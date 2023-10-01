King Calls For Continuing To Develop Sharia Courts' Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received a copy of the annual Sharia Courts report for 2022.During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with Chief Islamic Justice Abdul Hafez Rabtah and Higher Sharia Court President Kamal Smadi, King Abdullah stressed the importance of continuing to develop the infrastructure of Sharia Courts and enhancing efficiency to keep up with the increasing caseload.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the need to maintain the quality of services provided to citizens and to Jerusalemites, expressing support and appreciation for the courts' efforts.Providing a briefing, Rabtah said the number of Sharia judges reached 312 in 2022, noting that the courts ruled in 117,000 cases.He added that 74 new electronic services will be launched this month.According to Rabtah, the Sharia Courts in Jerusalem completed over 37,000 processes for Jerusalemites over the past year, compared with 25,000 in 2021.