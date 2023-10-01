BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR NORO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that a boil water advisory is currently effective for Noro. Please boil all water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and consumption. This precautionary boil water notice is effective until further notice.
For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email:
Website:
Facebook:
SolomonWater Press
