China ends ban on Russian pork imports after ASF control evaluation

(MENAFN) China has decided to end a longstanding ban on the import of Russian pork, as announced by the Russian agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, on Thursday. The ban was originally implemented back in 2008 as a response to an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF).



This development comes following a comprehensive evaluation of Russia's ASF control system by China's General Administration of Customs (GAC). Under the new guidelines, China will permit pork imports exclusively from Russian regions that can demonstrate their freedom from the ASF virus. Rosselkhoznadzor has mentioned that Chinese customs officials will work on formulating inspection and quarantine requirements for Russian pork shipments over the forthcoming months.



Russia's Ministry of Economic Development revealed on Friday that the initial shipments of pork to the Chinese market are anticipated in the second to third quarter of 2024. This delay is attributed to the regulatory steps that Russia needs to complete before commencing the deliveries. These measures encompass the necessity for Russia and China to finalize a protocol outlining the stipulations for pork shipments, along with exporters being obligated to secure veterinary certificates and register within the Chinese food suppliers' system.

MENAFN01102023000045015682ID1107171392