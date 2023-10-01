KROHNE DELIVERS A SUSTAINABLE ENERGY EXPERIENCE AT ADIPEC 2023

(MENAFN- KROHNE ) 30th September 2023, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

KROHNE, one of the leading global manufacturers of process instrumentation, announces its presence at the world’s largest energy expo and conference ADIPEC 2023. In light of COP28 hosted in the UAE in less than two months, this platform has an increasingly important role in the global arena of energy and climate change discussions. Hosted by ADNOC, the event takes place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. KROHNE has a long heritage in supporting automation and process control in this space through precision engineered measurement equipment and technology and this year is no different. From 2nd to 5th OCtober 2023, held at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the event provides an excellent opportunity for public and private sector stakeholders to experience and engage with the latest and greatest the industry has to offer.

ADIPEC comes just months before the world converges on the UAE for the UN climate change conference COP28 to be held in the UAE at Dubai’s Expo City from 30th November. Sustainability, ESG considerations and the actions public and private sectors need to take sooner rather than later are high on the agenda. With this front of mind, you will be able to meet the KROHNE team in hall 14 at stand 585 close to the Middle East Energy Club – in order to save on considerable wastage normally associated with trade shows, KROHNE is reusing the exhibition stand yet again, in partnership with Al Fajer. The EcoVadis-certified KROHNE team has also decided to remove most paper collaterals and brochures in favour of bespoke discussions and demonstrations backed up by material accessible via USB drive, QR code link and bespoke email. The team have global and local experts on hand to demonstrate leak detection and emissions monitoring solutions to ensure industry partners can facilitate carbon footprint reductions at the earliest opportunity.

Should you still wish to visit and leave with a reminder of KROHNE’s 100+ year-old engineering expertise, there are several ecologically sound giveaways available to interested customers from our equally EcoVadis-certified partner Jasani, including: Impact Aware™ recycled cotton baseball caps, water bottles developed in support of waterand anti-microbial notebooks made from recycled paper.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said: “KROHNE Group has been in operation for over a century and is proudly built on key values we still cherish today, such as our pioneering capabilities within a family-style environment. The energy industry is crucial to the climate change conversation and we are proud to offer some of the best solutions to these problems with our innovative thought process and precision engineered product portfolio. I encourage you to engage directly with our experts at ADIPEC, we feel we are able to deliver an excellent exhibition experience without restriction and, even better, without filling recycling bins with unnecessary printed material, letting people focus on what matters – building a better tomorrow through efficient measurement solutions driving towards net zero.”





