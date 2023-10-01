Ukraine gets permission to use rockets to strike Russia

(MENAFN) The director of the Bundestag’s Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann has talked in order to give Ukraine German-produced Taurus cruise projectiles. The legislator also discussed that Kiev has the right to attack marks in Crimea, as well as on Russian land in over-all.



Till now, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration has been hesitant to provide the long-range missiles to Kiev, in spite of its recurrent demands.



In a meeting with Berliner Morgenpost newspaper released on Saturday, Strack-Zimmermann debated that Berlin “should now immediately deliver Taurus,” as the using of such cruise rockets could assist the Ukrainian army disturb Russian providing sources.



When questioned if she had any problems with Kiev probably utilizing these missiles to attack aims on Russian land, the MP answered and said no, also noting that “that includes Crimea.”



